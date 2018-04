April 19(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd

* Says it acquired 1.7 million shares of MARUNOUCHI HOTEL, CO.LTD., during the period from Feb. 21 to April 18

* Acquisition price at 760 yen per share

* Settlement starts on April 27

* Says it will hold 76.9 percent voting rights in MARUNOUCHI HOTEL after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BesfGp

