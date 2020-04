April 24 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd :

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LOOKING TO CLOSE ITS NAGOYA WORKS FOR AIRCRAFT PARTS FOR UP TO A MONTH - NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES WILL INTERMITTENTLY HALT HIROSHIMA PLANT- NIKKEI