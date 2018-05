May 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO CONSOLIDATE & RESHUFFLE PLANTS FOR FOSSIL-FUEL POWER EQUIPMENT IN JAPAN & U.S.- NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY EXPECTS TO EXHAUST ORDERS FOR EQUIPMENT SUCH AS STEAM OR GAS TURBINES BY 2020 - NIKKEI Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2rd5xaP] Further company coverage: