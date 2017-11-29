FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Mitsubishi Materials to transfer part of real estate business to unit and to sell unit
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2017 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF- Mitsubishi Materials to transfer part of real estate business to unit and to sell unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Materials Corp

* Says it plans to transfer a part of real estate business to its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Materials Real Estate Corporation, for 1.08 billion yen, effective Feb. 1, 2018

* Says it will sell entire shares of Mitsubishi Materials Real Estate Corporation to a group company of Fortress Investment Group LLC with undisclosed price, and transaction date on Feb. 28, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QzfnE6 ; goo.gl/BkxH5Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.