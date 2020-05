May 14 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp:

* MITSUBISHI MOTORS AIMS TO TRIM WORKFORCE IN THAILAND - NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI MOTORS INFORMED PLANT WORKERS OF EARLY RETIREMENT OFFER ON MAY 7 - NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI MOTORS OFFERED SEVERANCE PACKAGES EQUIVALENT TO 8 TO 35 MONTHS OF WAGES, DEPENDING ON EMPLOYEE AGE & SENIORITY - NIKKEI Source: s.nikkei.com/3dHNpf1