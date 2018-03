March 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp

* Says it will fully acquire 47 percent owned unit MMC DIAMOND FINANCE Co Ltd, from Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, for 6.89 billion yen in total, effective April 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aj9U7d

