Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp:

* SAYS NOVARTIS PHARMA HAS FILED REQUEST FOR ARBITRATION AGAINST IT

* NOVARTIS REQUESTS DECLARATION THAT MTPC IS NOT ENTITLED TO CERTAIN ROYALTIES UNDER A PRODUCT SALES AGREEMENT

* BELIEVES NOVARTIS SHOULD HONOR AGREEMENT AND WILL OPPOSE NOVARTIS’ REQUEST IN ARBITRATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)