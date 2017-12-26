FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 1:43 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Japan's MUFG to buy 73.8 pct stake in Indonesia's Bank Danamon

Chris Thomas

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it will buy a 73.8 pct stake in Indonesia’s Bank Danamon from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings.

MUFJ will carry out the transaction in three parts, with an initial acquisition of 19.9 percent stake in Danamon at 8,323 Indonesian rupiah per share for 15.875 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.17 billion), the company said. ($1 = 13,560.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
