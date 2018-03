March 21 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp

* Says co’s wholly owned unit MAI acquires 160.3 million shares of Mitsubishi Motors Corp, during the period from Feb. 21 to March 20

* Acquisition price at 749 yen per share

* Says unit will raise stake in Mitsubishi Motors to 10.8 percent from 0 percent on March 27, and become the second biggest shareholder of Mitsubishi Motors

