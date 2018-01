Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 38,000 units via public offering, with payment date on Feb. 1 and transaction date on Feb. 2

* Says it plans to issue 2,000 units via private placement, with subscription date on Feb. 27 and payment date on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SyzpA2

