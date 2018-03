March 21 (Reuters) - MITTEL SPA:

* 15-MONTH NET PROFIT (AT END-2017) EUR 16.9 MILLION

* 15-MONTH REVENUE (AT END-2017) EUR 70.6 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE ONE FREE SHARE EVERY 13 SHARES HELD AS EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND