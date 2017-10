Sept 12 (Reuters) - MITTEL SPA:

* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY 75 PERCENT OF I.M.C. - INDUSTRIA METALLURGICA CARMAGNOLESE S.R.L.​

* IF MITTEL DOES NOT OBTAIN FINANCING FOR THE INVESTMENT, TOTAL INVESTMENT WILL BE MAXIMUM EUR 44.9 MILLION​