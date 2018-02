Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mitula Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT YEAR ON YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 20% TO APPROXIMATELY A$33.5M FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* FY2017 ‍EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE A$11.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)