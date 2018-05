May 4 (Reuters) - Mitula Group Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR APRIL 2018 WAS A$3.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 44.7 PERCENT OVER APRIL 2017

* TRAFFIC TO COMPANY'S SITES IN APRIL 2018 83.0 MILLION VISITS, UP 39 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017