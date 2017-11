BRIEF-Mix Telematics reports HY profit of 58.1 mln rands

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mix Telematics Ltd:

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍HY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE WAS R349.3 MILLION ($25.8 MILLION) AN INCREASE OF 15.9% COMPARED TO R301.3 MILLION ($22.2 MILLION) YEAR AGO​

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE WAS R411.2 MILLION ($30.3 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 11.7% COMPARED TO R368.2 MILLION ($27.1 MILLION) FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2017​

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF R362 MILLION TO R367 MILLION​

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS R24.2 MILLION ($1.8 MILLION), COMPARED TO R23.2 MILLION ($1.7 MILLION) IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2017​

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍GUIDANCE FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR: - SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE - R1,420 MILLION TO R1,432 MILLION​

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR:, SEES TOTAL REVENUE - R1,661 MILLION TO R1,687 MILLION ($117.9 MILLION TO $119.8 MILLION)

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ORDINARY SHARE OF 22.0 TO 23.5 SOUTH AFRICAN CENTS​