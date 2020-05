BRIEF-MIX Telematics Says Suspending Practice Of Issuing Financial Guidance For FY2021

May 28 (Reuters) - MIX Telematics Ltd:

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - Q4 SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R483 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - Q4 NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS OF 5,700 BRINGING TOTAL BASE TO OVER 818,000, UP 9%

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,885 MILLION, UP 9% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED ORDINARY SHARE WERE NEGATIVE 7 SOUTH AFRICAN CENTS

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - COVID-19 HAS DISRUPTED OPERATIONS OF CUSTOMERS AND CHANNEL PARTNERS

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS, ALSO A NON-IFRS MEASURE, WERE 8 SOUTH AFRICAN CENTS

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - SUSPENDING ITS PRACTICE OF ISSUING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL 2021 FISCAL YEAR AND Q1 OF FISCAL 2021

* MIX TELEMATICS - A DIVIDEND OF 4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE TO BE PAID ON JUNE 22, 2020 FOR Q4