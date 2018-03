March 23 (Reuters) - Miyakoshi Holdings Inc

* Says co plans to issue 10 million shares of it common stock to a Tokyo-based firm via private placement, to raise 7.74 billion yen in total

* Says the Tokyo-based firm will hold 38.7 percent stake in the co, up from 18.3 percent

