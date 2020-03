BRIEF-MJ Gleeson Says Unable To Provide Guidance On FY Results To 30 June 2020

March 25 (Reuters) - MJ Gleeson PLC:

* MJ GLEESON PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* MJ GLEESON PLC - TAKEN DECISION THAT ALL SITES WILL CEASE BUILD ACTIVITY AND THAT WE WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE OUR DEVELOPMENT SITES IN COMING DAYS.

* MJ GLEESON PLC - PRUDENT TO CANCEL PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.0 PENCE PER SHARE

* MJ GLEESON PLC - UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON FULL YEAR RESULTS TO 30 JUNE 2020.

* MJ GLEESON PLC - IT IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON FULL YEAR RESULTS TO 30 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: