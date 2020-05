May 29 (Reuters) - MJardin Group Inc:

* MJARDIN TERMINATES THE ACQUISITION OF CANNABELLA

* MJARDIN GROUP INC - ACQUISITION, WHICH WAS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2019, COULD BE TERMINATED BY PARTIES IF TRANSACTION HADN’T CLOSED BY APRIL 2020

* MJARDIN GROUP INC - GIVEN DELAY IN TRANSFERRING LICENSE, CO ELECTED TO TERMINATE ACQUISITION

* MJARDIN GROUP - CO, VENDOR IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING FEES, EXPENSES, STATUS OF DEPOSIT CONSIDERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: