* NO DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OVER 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PORTFOLIO COMPANIES GNS BRINKMAN AND AXESS ANTICIPATE A LOWER REVENUE DUE TO THE POSTPONEMENT OR NON-DELIVERY OF PROJECTS AND A DECREASE IN THE NUMBER OF REQUESTS FOR TENDER OFFERS

* PROFIT PER SHARE FOR 2019 EUR 0.006 VS EUR 0.03 YEAR AGO

