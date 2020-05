May 7 (Reuters) - ML System SA:

* FY REVENUE 93.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 123.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE HAS NOT RECORDED NOTICABLE IMPACT ON SALES OR SUPPLY CHAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)