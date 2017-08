Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mlabs Systems Bhd

* Unit entered into an international distribution agreement with Fortel Solutions Limited

* MRL is to appoint fortel as MRL’s international distributor of its high definition video conferencing products throughout China

* Fortel agrees to exercise its best effort to commit sales of usd300,000 for MRL’s products during its one (1) year term Source (bit.ly/2w30Gx2) Further company coverage: