March 5 (Reuters) - MLP SE:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE ROSE BY 6.4 PERCENT TO EUR 708.8 MILLION

* FY EBIT OF EUR 47.1 MILLION (EBIT 2018: EUR 46.4 MILLION)

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND INCREASE TO 21 CENTS PER SHARE BEFORE (2018: 20 CENT)

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN EBIT TO EUR 75 TO 85 MILLION PLANNED BY THE END OF 2022

* PREDICTING A SLIGHT EBIT INCREASE IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR