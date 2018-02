Feb 28 (Reuters) - MLP SE:

* FY OPERATING EBIT ROSE 33 PERCENT TO 46.7 MILLION EUR

* FY REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO 628.2 MILLION EUR

* ‍EBIT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT LEVEL OF OPERATING EBIT RECORDED IN 2017 (EUR 46.7 MILLION)​

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED TO EUR 27.8 MILLION

* ‍INCREASING DIVIDEND FROM 8 CENTS TO 20 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY COMMISSION INCOME INCREASED FROM EUR 570.1 MILLION TO EUR 589.9 MILLION