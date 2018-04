April 27 (Reuters) - MLP GROUP SA:

* TO ISSUE VIA PRIVATE ISSUE 10,000 SERIES B BONDS OF TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 10 MILLION WITHIN PROGRAM ANNOUCED IN APRIL 2017

* IN APRIL 2017 CO SAID THAT IT WOULD ISSUE BONDS OF VALUE OF UP TO 50.0 MLN EUROSN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)