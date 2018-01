Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* MLP SAGLIK HIZMETLER AS‍: BOOKRUNNER SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CO‘S CLASS B ORDINARY SHARES

* MLP SAGLIK HIZMETLER AS‍: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE RANGE FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING TRY24.00 - TRY28.80

* MLP SAGLIK HIZMETLER AS‍: BOOKRUNNER SAYS TOTAL OFFER SIZE FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ABOUT 72.8 MILLION SHARES