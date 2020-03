March 16 (Reuters) - MLP SAGLIK HIZMETLERI AS:

* MLP CARE HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE MEDISIS HOSPITAL IN KECIOREN, ANKARA ON MARCH 13, 2020

* TAKE-OVER AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF ACQUISITION OF HOSPITAL LICENCE AND LONG TERM LEASE OF HOSPITAL BUILDING AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENT