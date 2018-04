BRIEF-Mls Multimedia SA Says 2017 EBITDA Down At EUR 5.6 MLN

April 26 (Reuters) - MLS MULTIMEDIA SA:

* SAYS REVENUE FOR MLS MULTIMEDIA TOTALED EUR 23.1 MILLION IN 2017

* SAYS 2017 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES COMING IN AT EUR 1.8 MILLION

* SAYS 2017 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.6 MILLION IN 2017 (COMPARED WITH EUR 6.3 MILLION LAST YEAR)

* SAYS TABLET AND SMARTPHONE SALES DECLINED IN THE GREEK MARKET FOR 2017

* IN 2018 MLS REVENUE WILL DERIVE FROM AT LEAST 3 MARKETS

* SAYS EXPANDED ITS STAKE RANKING FIRST IN TABLETS FOR PIECES SOLD AT 25 PERCENT AND SALES AT 22 PERCENT