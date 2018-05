May 3 (Reuters) - MLS Multimedia SA:

* SAYS ENTRY INTO THE SERBIAN MARKET WITH SPEARHEAD INNOVATION

* SAYS DEVELOPED MAIC IN SERBIAN, WHICH IS INTEGRATED INTO BOTH MLS EASY , SMARTPHONES AND TABLETS

* SAYS IN CO-OPERATION WITH THE DISTRIBUTOR, CLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH THE MAJOR RETAIL CHAINS OF SERBIA Source text : bit.ly/2joaauo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)