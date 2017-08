June 29 (Reuters) - MM2 Asia Ltd

* ‍Co entered into a placement agreement with Starhub Ltd​

* Starhub has agreed to subscribe for 26.3 million new ordinary shares in capital of company at S$0.57 per placement share

* Net proceeds will be used to finance proposed acquisition of a stake in Golden Village Cinema business in Singapore and new productions