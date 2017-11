Nov 2 (Reuters) - MM2 Asia Ltd

* ‍entered into option agreement to buy cathay cinema operations in singapore​ from cathay organisation private limited

* Total consideration payable for proposed acquisition is s$230 million

* Option agreement provides that purchaser will retain employees of seller related to cathay cineplexes business

* Proposed purchase not expected to have significant adverse impact on group's EPS for FY ended 31 March​​