BRIEF-MMA Capital Management Says ‍Board Authorized Co To Implement A 2018 Stock Buyback Plan During Next Open Trading Window​

March 16 (Reuters) - MMA Capital Management LLC:

* MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC - ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED CO TO IMPLEMENT A 2018 STOCK BUYBACK PLAN DURING NEXT OPEN TRADING WINDOW​

* MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - ‍ PLAN TO ALLOW FOR BUYBACK OF 125,000 SHARES BETWEEN NOW AND DEC 31, 2018, AT INITIAL MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE OF $30.00/SHARE​

* MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC - ‍ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $24.48 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​