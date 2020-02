Feb 24 (Reuters) - MMA Offshore Ltd:

* HY REVENUE $130.9M VERSUS $119.5M

* HY NORMALISED NET LOSS AFTER TAX $9.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $14.6 MILLION

* EXPECT TO SEE A CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA DURING H2 OF FY2020

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED OPERATIONS, BUT ITS FLOW ON EFFECT COULD DELAY SOME PROJECT ACTIVITIES