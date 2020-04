April 13 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd:

* FORMALLY WITHDRAWS ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE FOR LAS BAMBAS

* AT THIS STAGE, CO CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN EXISTING 2020 GUIDANCE FOR ITS DUGALD RIVER, ROSEBERY AND KINSEVERE OPERATIONS

* OPERATIONS LARGELY CONTINUED AS NORMAL IN AUSTRALIA & DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, WITH RELATIVELY LIMITED IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK