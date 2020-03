BRIEF-MMG Ltd Posts Loss For The Year From Cont Ops Of $195.3 Mln

March 4 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $3,032.3 MILLION VERSUS $3,670.2 MILLION

* LOSS FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $195.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $136.6 MILLION

* LAS BAMBAS NOW EXPECTS TO PRODUCE ABOUT 4 MILLION TONNES OF COPPER IN ITS FIRST DECADE OF COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS NOT DIRECTLY IMPACTED ON OPERATIONS OF CO

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2020 EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $650.0 & $700.0 MILLION

* KINSEVERE PROJECT FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2020

* LEVEL OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE OVER SUBSEQUENT YEARS

