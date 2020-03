BRIEF-MMG Ltd Says Las Bambas Has Temporarily Reduced Operations In Light Of Covid-19

March 19 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd:

* MMG LTD- LAS BAMBAS HAS TEMPORARILY REDUCED OPERATIONS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* MMG LTD- LAS BAMBAS HAS BEGUN PROCESS TO REDUCE EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTOR LEVELS AT SITE

* MMG LTD- TRANSPORT OF CONCENTRATES AND CRITICAL SUPPLIES WILL ALSO BE SIGNIFICANTLY RESTRICTED DURING PERIOD OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY

* MMG LTD- EMPLOYEES NOT EMPLOYED IN CRITICAL ROLES WILL WORK FROM HOME DURING PERIOD

* MMG LTD - OPERATIONS CONTINUE AS NORMAL IN AUSTRALIA AND DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

* MMG LTD- LAS BAMBAS HAS TEMPORARILY REDUCED OPERATIONS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: