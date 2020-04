BRIEF-MMG Posts Qtrly Copper Production Of 73,704 Tonnes

April 23 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd:

* AT THIS STAGE MAINTAINS ITS FY PRODUCTION & C1 COST GUIDANCE FOR KINSEVERE, DUGALD RIVER AND ROSEBERY

* AS AT APR 23, NO COVID-19 CASES HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AT ANY MMG OPERATION

* QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 73,704 TONNES, DOWN 28%

* QTRLY TOTAL COPPER CATHODE PRODUCTION 18,207 TONNES, UP 45%

* LAS BAMBAS OPERATING AT REDUCED LEVELS OF MINING AND PRODUCTION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT LAS BAMBAS WILL DELIVER AROUND 2 MILLION TONNES OF COPPER PRODUCTION IN FIVE-YEAR PERIOD FROM 2021 TO 2025

* FORCE MAJEURE DECLARED ON LAS BAMBAS COPPER & MOLYBDENUM CONCENTRATE SALES AGREEMENTS

* FOR CUSTOMERS, ALL CARGOES SHIPPED FROM LAS BAMBAS TO OVERSEAS PORTS DURING QUARTER DISCHARGED & RECEIVED WITHOUT ANY MAJOR INTERRUPTIONS