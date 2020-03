March 23 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd:

* MMG KINSEVERE NOTIFIED THAT MINING COMPANY KATANGA SARL COMMENCED LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST UNIT IN DRC

* MCK SEEKING AWARD OF DAMAGES SUFFERED OF US$158 MILLION PLUS US$100 MILLION IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES

* MCK OBTAINED A FREEZING ORDER OVER CERTAIN ASSETS OF MMG KINSEVERE

* COMMENCED AN APPEAL PROCESS REGARDING MCK'S CLAIMS