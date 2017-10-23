FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍MMLP expands West Texas LPG system into Delaware basin​
October 23, 2017 / 8:11 PM / in a day

BRIEF-‍MMLP expands West Texas LPG system into Delaware basin​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Martin Midstream Partners Lp

* ‍MMLP announces West Texas LPG system expansion into Delaware basin​

* Martin Midstream Partners - ‍West Texas LPG Pipeline JV plans to invest about $200 million to expand its NGL system into Delaware basin in service by Q3 201​8

* Martin Midstream Partners LP says ‍West Texas expansion will be supported by long-term volume dedications estimated to be up to 40,000 barrels per day​

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - ‍expansion will be supported by long-term volume dedications estimated to be up to 40,000 barrels per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
