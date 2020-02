Feb 25 (Reuters) - MMS Ventures Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 2.6 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 11.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 9.8 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 592,000 RGT

* DECLARED A SECOND SINGLE TIER INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* GROUP EXPECTS SALES OF SEMICON TEST EQUIPMENT TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY IN THE EARLY PART OF YEAR DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS