Feb 4 (Reuters) - Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :

* EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH BARTHOLET

* IN FRANCE, BARTHOLET TEAMS JOIN MND HQS IN SAVOIE FROM FEB 2020

* UNITES WITH BARTHOLET TO BETTER COVER EACH MARKET