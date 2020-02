BRIEF-MND Group Reviews Its Main Contracts In China In View Of Coronavirus

Feb 28 (Reuters) - MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA :

* REVIEWS ITS MAIN CONTRACTS IN CHINA IN VIEW OF CORONAVIRUS

* ITS MAIN FACTORIES IN CHINA REMAIN CLOSED

* CAN’T SAY FOR NOW WHEN THE FACTORIES IN CHINA WILL REOPEN

* IN 2018/19, CHINA REPRESENTED 12% OF GROUP REVENUE

* DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDER WAY WITH CLIENTS CONCERNED TO REVIEW SCHEDULE OF OPERATIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH DIRECTIVES OF CHINESE AUTHORITIES

* WARNS OF RISK OF NON-REALISATION OF ALL OR PART OF BALANCE OF CERTAIN CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY GROUP IN RECENT YEARS IN CHINA

* TO REPORT ON UPDATED ORDER BOOK OF THE SITUATION INCLUDING NEW ORDERS TAKEN IN RECENT MONTHS FOR H1 2019/20 RESULTS