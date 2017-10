Oct 30 (Reuters) - MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA :

* ADEME FUNDING RECEIVED UNDER THE INVESTMENTS FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAMME FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW GENERATION URBAN CABLE TRANSPORT SYSTEM

* CO‘S SUBSIDIARY LST RECEIVED EUR 4.4 MILLION OF FUNDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)