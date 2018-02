BRIEF-MNF Group Says HY ‍Net Profit Attributable Up 24.5 Pct To $6.1 Mln​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mnf Group Ltd:

* HY ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS UP 24.5 PERCENT TO $6.1 MILLION ​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $116.7 MILLION, UP 27.6%

* ‍2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND 4.30 CENTS​

* FY NPAT INCLUDING PENNYTEL ASSOCIATED COSTS IS EXPECTED TO BE $12.5 MILLION​

* ‍REVISED FULL YEAR EBITDA AND NPAT OF $25.0 MILLION AND $12.5 MILLION RESPECTIVELY​

* ‍INVESTMENT INTO PENNYTEL MVNO BRAND FORECAST TO IMPACT EBITDA BY $3.5 MILLION IN FY18​