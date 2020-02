Feb 27 (Reuters) - MNRB Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 619.1 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 7.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 575.1 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 12.5 MILLION RGT

* GROUP'S PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO BE SATISFACTORY FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR