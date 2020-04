BRIEF-Mo-Bruk Q1 Net Profit Up At 15.8 Mln Zlotys

April 29 (Reuters) - Mo-Bruk SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 38.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 15.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 20.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES RISK OF DISRUPTIONS IN IMPLEMENTATION OF WASTE DELIVERY TO ITS BRANCHES, WHICH MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FIN RESULTS

* AT PRESENT DOES NOT RECORD ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS SALES OR GROUP'S SUPPLIERS' CHAIN