April 7 (Reuters) - MOA Group Ltd:

* MOA GROUP LTD - ANNOUNCES CAPITAL RAISING OF UP TO $5.5 MILLION AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 14 CENTS PER SHARE

* MOA GROUP-AGREEMENT REACHED WITH VENDORS OF SAVOR GROUP TO DEFER $3.2 MILLION ADDITIONAL CASH PAYMENT UNTIL 1 APRIL 2021

* MOA GROUP LTD - NEW FUNDS BEING PRE-EMPTIVELY RAISED TO PROVIDE GROUP WITH ADDITIONAL BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH AMID UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19

* MOA GROUP LTD - ALL FIGURES IN NZ$