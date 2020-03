March 25 (Reuters) - MOA Group Ltd:

* GROUP CONFIRMS ALL VENUES WERE CLOSED AS OF 24 MARCH 2020, IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS

* DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE WITH OUR SUPPLIERS AND LANDLORDS DURING THE CLOSURE

* IMPACT TO HOSPITALITY BUSINESS IN FINAL WEEKS OF FINANCIAL YEAR (ENDING 31 MARCH 2020) WILL IMPACT RECENT GUIDANCE PROVIDED TO MARKET