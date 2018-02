Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mobcast Inc

* Says co’s wholly owned unit TM plans to acquire 100 percent voting power (85,700 shares) in a Tokyo-based firm (target firm) on Feb. 27, at the price of 154.3 million yen

* Says target firm is mainly engaged in planning, development, and manufacturing of parts for automobile

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CLGLTe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)