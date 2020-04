April 17 (Reuters) - Mobecom Ltd:

* IAIN DUNSTAN WILL NOW ASSUME ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN REPLACING ALEX BERGER

* IAIN DUNSTAN WILL TAKE AN INITIAL 30% REDUCTION IN HIS SALARY UNTIL AT LEAST 30 JUNE

* COVID-19 TO HAVE SOME OPERATIONAL IMPACT ON CO